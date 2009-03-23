Electronics Production | March 23, 2009
Zollner to produce for SMART Technologies in Hungary
SMART Technologies announces an agreement with the Zollner Group to assemble SMART Board interactive whiteboards for customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
German EMS-provider Zollner will assemble the interactive whiteboards at its facility in Vác, Hungary. Initially, it will have the capacity to produce more than 125,000 SMART Board 600 series interactive whiteboards per year, significantly increasing SMART’s annual global production. With SMART Board interactive whiteboards assembled at the Hungary facility, service to SMART’s EMEA customers will improve. Currently, all SMART Board 600 series interactive whiteboards are assembled and shipped from SMART’s main plant in Ottawa, Canada. Hungarian assembly will also decrease SMART’s reliance on transatlantic shipping, thereby reducing the company’s carbon footprint.
The decision to assemble SMART Board interactive whiteboards at the Vác, Hungary, facility comes amid continued strong sales for SMART in EMEA. According to Futuresource Consulting, approximately 210,000 interactive whiteboards were sold in the region in 2008, and SMART had a 45.4 percent product category share, nearly twice that of its nearest competitor. Futuresource estimates 2.3 million interactive whiteboards will be sold in EMEA over the next five years. When the facility in Hungary is fully operational in June 2009, approximately 140 Zollner staff will assemble SMART Board interactive whiteboards.
“The Zollner Group has a tradition of working with some of the best leading-edge technology companies in the world,” says Johann Weber, CEO. “We are proud of forming this long-term relationship with SMART Technologies and look forward to helping SMART strengthen its leadership in the interactive whiteboard category.”
“Demand for SMART Board interactive whiteboards is increasing rapidly in EMEA because of the benefits to teaching, learning and presenting,” says Nancy Knowlton, SMART’s CEO. “This arrangement with the Zollner Group to assemble our 600 series interactive whiteboards in the heart of the EMEA region means we can serve our EMEA customers in a more timely and efficient manner.”
The decision to assemble SMART Board interactive whiteboards at the Vác, Hungary, facility comes amid continued strong sales for SMART in EMEA. According to Futuresource Consulting, approximately 210,000 interactive whiteboards were sold in the region in 2008, and SMART had a 45.4 percent product category share, nearly twice that of its nearest competitor. Futuresource estimates 2.3 million interactive whiteboards will be sold in EMEA over the next five years. When the facility in Hungary is fully operational in June 2009, approximately 140 Zollner staff will assemble SMART Board interactive whiteboards.
“The Zollner Group has a tradition of working with some of the best leading-edge technology companies in the world,” says Johann Weber, CEO. “We are proud of forming this long-term relationship with SMART Technologies and look forward to helping SMART strengthen its leadership in the interactive whiteboard category.”
“Demand for SMART Board interactive whiteboards is increasing rapidly in EMEA because of the benefits to teaching, learning and presenting,” says Nancy Knowlton, SMART’s CEO. “This arrangement with the Zollner Group to assemble our 600 series interactive whiteboards in the heart of the EMEA region means we can serve our EMEA customers in a more timely and efficient manner.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments