Infineon puts short-work in Dresden on hold

The German chip maker Infineon has suspended its short-work measure in the Dresden facility in April.

Infineon has suspended the short-work at its Dresden facility for a month - starting April 1. The reason given is the currently high capacity utilization, as Infineon was just awarded a new contract from Huawei Technologies (evertiq reported). Short-work at the Dresden facility currently affects around 1800 staff.