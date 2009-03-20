Sony Ericsson sees continued weak sales for first quarter 2009

Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications has announced that its net sales and net income before taxes in the first quarter of 2009 continue to be negatively affected by weak consumer demand as well as de-stocking in the retail and distribution channels.

Although final results may differ, Sony Ericsson plans to ship approximately 14 million phones during the first quarter of 2009 with an estimated ASP (average selling price) of EUR 120.



Gross margin is expected to decline both year-on-year and sequentially. Net income before taxes is estimated to be a loss in the range of EUR 340 - 390 million, excluding restructuring charges in the range of EUR 10 - 20 million.