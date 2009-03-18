Sony lays off in the UK

As part of its reduction measures, Sony is to lay off an unspecified number of employees at it UK operations.

This is part of the earlier announced reduction of 8,000 full-time worldwide positions at its electronics operations. “The job-reduction program at Sony U.K. is now under way, but we can’t disclose details of the plan,” Mami Imada, a Sony spokeswoman in Tokyo told Bloomberg. Sony Uk currently employs 1750 staff.