AXXE invests in new equipment

Norway-based EMS-provider AXXE is investing into new equipment for washing, cleanliness, testing and coating of the circuit boards.

The machines that the company has purchased are an Aqueous Technologies Trident fully automatic defluxing and cleanliness testing system designed specifically for the electronic assembly industry supplied by Elnitec in Sweden.



The second machine is an Asymtek SL 940 conformal coating system supplied by Cyncrona. With the new SL 940E machine the company will increase its speed by up to 30% compared with previous models.