Eolane continues take-over bid for Cofidur

Cofidur has acknowledged that EMS Finance holds 1 million shares and 2 million voting rights (representing 10.98% of capital and 19.60% of voting rights) in Cofidur.

EMS Finance offers €0.70 per share to Calyon (holds 1,959,660 shares) and ESCA (holds 1,968,070 shares). EMS Finance is required to obtain these shares by 3 April 2009 (after a total period of twenty trading days). EMS Finance will then own 4,927,730 shares and 5,927,730 voting rights of Cofidur (54.12% and 58.09% of the capital and voting rights respectively), reports cerclefinance.



EMS Finance has indicated that, in accordance with the applicable rules, it will file a bid (simplified price of €0.70 per share) s soon as possible, so that minority shareholders can benefit from the same financial terms as the main shareholders, the report continues.