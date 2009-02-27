Nokia looking for netbook production partners

The Finnish mobile phone giant recently announced that it looks at entering the laptop market. Rumours have it that Nokia is looking for Taiwan-based EMS-companies and notebook makers as possible partners.

Unnamed sources were cited by DigiTimes that Compal Electronics and Foxconn Electronics are two of the likeliest choices, but both companies declined a comment. Nokia is said to favour a joint design manufacture (JDM) strategy for its netbook products.