Mikroelektronika wins contract in Sweden

Winning the contract in November 2008, Mikroelektronika is going to supply seven stationary multifunction terminals OT02 to Uppsala in Sweden. The machines will be installed on the railway track leading to the Stockholm’s Airport Arlanda and will be used for paper ticket issue and recharging of contactless cards.

At this stage, only cashless transactions via credit card will be available, although it is possible to add coin and banknotes validators or eventually module for issuing contactless paper cards Mifare Ultralight. Inbuilt cam will provide protection against vandalism. The terminal is operated via touchscreen and loudspeakers. The project follows the previous installation of multifunction terminals OT01 at the Stockholm’s Airport Arlanda. Terminals will start operation in March.