Fabec to reconstruct business

EMS provider Fabec has entered into a reconstructing at the same as the company is in the middle of a merger negotiation with competing EMS provider EDC. The reconstruction is not expected to delay the merger.

An administrator will be appointed to reconstruct Sweden based EMS provider Fabec. The administrator will look over the options of how the reconstruction will be made. This is at an early stage and therefore it is unclear how much Fabec's creditors will get paid and from which company.



"The idea of this planned merger is to create a mother company which has two subsidiaries, one will be EDC and the other will be Fabec, Mr. Olle Hulteberg, CEO of EDC told to evertiq.