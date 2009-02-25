Sanmina-SCI to lay off 150 in Ireland

US based EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI plans to lay off 150 employees at its facility in Fermoy, Ireland.

Sanmina-SCI plans to reduce the production capacity and cut workforce numbers due to the global economy situation. The 150 layoffs will - so far - only affect contract workers, but cost-saving measures will come to impact permanent staff too, said independent. Sanmina-SCI has currently employs 400 permanent and 200 contracted staff at it facility in Fermoy.