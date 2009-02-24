Cookson appoints New VP Sales Europe

Cookson Electronics has appointed Mr. Fabio Taiana as the Company's Vice President of Sales for its European Assembly Materials Business, trading under the Alpha name.

A key member of Alpha’s sales team since 1994, Fabio’s new role sees him building on his success since 2003 in directing sales as the Regional Sales Director for South, East and Central Europe, a region that covers Italy, Germany, Hungary and related export territories.



“Fabio has extensive experience in our business, having started as Country Sales Manager for Italy, some 15 years ago,” said David Crimp, Executive Vice President, Europe. “He has also successfully undertaken two regional sales roles and we now look forward to his impact on the entire European Business.”