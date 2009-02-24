Hapro invest in building

Secura Eiendom has sold its Alfa-building to Norwegian EMS-provider Hapro. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hadelandprodukter (Hapro) has leased parts of the premises after Alfa Skofabrik had closed down their production. Now Hapro has decided to buy the 4200 square metre building. Hapro's CEO Erik Lundbekk says that the company needs more space as production increases, local media reports. The company will take over the premises in the autumn. However, Hapro is to expand and refurbish its warehouse before that.