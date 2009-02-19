AdoptSMT strengthens activities in Hungary

AdoptSMT expands its market position throughout Europe and immediately puts more emphasis on the sales

activities for spare parts for board assembly equipment in Hungary.

Mr. Imre Benedekffy will now take responsibility for the increased number of AdoptSMT customers in this region. To date, customer contacts were made from Salzburg, but in the course of the latest expansion

(AdoptSMT had acquired in autumn 2008 UK based compan, Alternatives), more attention will to be given to this emerging market in Eastern Europe.



“Hungary is an important market for us, because many EMS companies have production facilities there. With our new sales structure from Vienna we are now in a better position to serve our customers. The logistics are much easier for us as we are much closer to our clients” comments Erhard Hofmann, Managing Director AdoptSMT Group of Companies. “Further actions are planned for the very near future in this region to provide ongoing necessary support and to optimise even more our spare parts supply activities”



Mr. Imre Benedekffy is known by many customers already from his time at Intec GmbH Vienna. Intec had to file last week for bankruptcy. Mr. Benedekffy was employed at Intec Vienna till the declaration of bankruptcy took place two weeks ago. The company has already been closed.