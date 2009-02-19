Foxconn’s Vietnam facility to produce Nokia phones, iPods, PlayStations and Sony laptops

A subsidiary of the EMS-provider Foxconn - Effinville International - is to produce cell phones and spare parts at its facility in Northern Vietnam. The facility is said to produce Nokia phones, iPods, PlayStations and Sony laptops.

The facility will be located in the Binh Xuyen II Urban Industrial Zone in Northern Vietnam. The facility will have a capacity of 89 million units per year. Foxconn already opened a facility in Que Vo Bac Ninh IP (in 2007) to make camera modules, main boards and connectors. It is said to further invest around $1 billion in Ho Chi Minh City to make high-tech products, as well as to set up a high-tech commercial service center in the new Thu Thiem urban area, local media reports.