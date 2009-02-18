Nordic EMS providers plans merger

The Nordic EMS providers EDC and Fabec has decided to start merging their operations. EDC is taking over Fabec in order to grow further.

The two EMS firms today have similar offers with operations in Sweden and Estonia. The main reason for this merger is to better serve their customers and to create availability for customers with demand for larger volumes. “With wider and common offerings we will be able to operate on a market in which we are not present today”, an EDC spokes person said. The goal is to combine the two companies by the end of March 2009.