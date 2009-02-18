EMS affected by mobile phone downturn

The first day of the Mobile World Conference Barcelona already shows: 2009 will provide a bleak outlook for the mobile phone market. Mobile phone manufacturers as well as EMS-providers have to cope with decreasing order inflow.

EMS-providers Jabil (EMS-partner for Nokia) and Flextronics spoke of a noticeable decline in manufacturing jobs. The only company that is currently handing out major manufacturing contracts is Research in Motion: Flextronics manufactures the flip model, Jabil is manufacturing the Storm, Elcoteq and CLS also manufacture Blackberry models.