Bachmann electronic plans to establish further offices in Europe

2008 saw further growth and positive results at Bachmann, the internationally active hi-tech company, despite a slow down in turnover in the last quarter. Turnover in 2008 grew by about 7%, which was less than the forecasted target at the beginning of the year.

“With our innovative products we were able to strengthen our market position. However, towards the end of the year we were hit by a decrease in purchase orders from machine builders and projects being put on hold in the wind energy industry,” explains Gerhard Bachmann, founder and owner of Bachmann electronic. On the whole though the automation solution specialist is happy with the 2008 business year results and is calculating further growth in turnover for 2009.



Turnover in 2008 grew by about 7%, which was less than the forecasted target at the beginning of the year. Instead of 56 million Euros Bachmann generated a turnover of 50 million Euros, due to the decrease in purchase orders in the last quarter. Further positive results at the hi-tech company came from a growth in profit on ordinary activities of more than 6 million Euros. An increase in personnel has also placed Bachmann in a position for further growth. In the past year 36 new positions were created at Bachmann und work began on expanding the headquarters in Feldkirch. With an investment of 18 million Euros, Bachmann is doubling their office and production space.



According to Gerhard Bachmann the reason for the overall positive development of his company lies in the consequent concentration on new innovative solutions. “Our customers value our strength in innovation and trust us as a leader in the field of technology. Evidence of this can be seen in the market’s growing acceptance of the extraordinary high quality of our products and systems.”



In the wind energy field Bachmann electronic wants to expand its position as the world market leader while developing new markets in the renewable energy sector. Ideally positioned from the technological side, Bachmann continues to invest 20 percent of its turnover into R&D. “It is precisely because we are a leader in the field of technology that we face the extreme challenge of having to continually develop ourselves and to be the first to find our customers solutions for the problems of tomorrow.”



To meet these demands the development section at Bachmann is being expanded further as is the international service and sales structure. In the medium term Bachmann electronic plans to establish further offices in Europe and Asia. A focus will be on expanding the worldwide logistics, and the service and support networks.



2009: All signs point to growth

“We have a very optimistic outlook on the future – chances and potential in the international market and generally in the wind energy market segment are good reasons for this. The situation in the fourth quarter may have slowed us down in the short term, but because of our good results we have plenty of leeway and we can develop positively in every relationship. All signs still point to growth,” explains Gerhard Bachmann.



