Electronics Production | February 18, 2009
Bachmann electronic plans to establish further offices in Europe
2008 saw further growth and positive results at Bachmann, the internationally active hi-tech company, despite a slow down in turnover in the last quarter. Turnover in 2008 grew by about 7%, which was less than the forecasted target at the beginning of the year.
“With our innovative products we were able to strengthen our market position. However, towards the end of the year we were hit by a decrease in purchase orders from machine builders and projects being put on hold in the wind energy industry,” explains Gerhard Bachmann, founder and owner of Bachmann electronic. On the whole though the automation solution specialist is happy with the 2008 business year results and is calculating further growth in turnover for 2009.
Turnover in 2008 grew by about 7%, which was less than the forecasted target at the beginning of the year. Instead of 56 million Euros Bachmann generated a turnover of 50 million Euros, due to the decrease in purchase orders in the last quarter. Further positive results at the hi-tech company came from a growth in profit on ordinary activities of more than 6 million Euros. An increase in personnel has also placed Bachmann in a position for further growth. In the past year 36 new positions were created at Bachmann und work began on expanding the headquarters in Feldkirch. With an investment of 18 million Euros, Bachmann is doubling their office and production space.
According to Gerhard Bachmann the reason for the overall positive development of his company lies in the consequent concentration on new innovative solutions. “Our customers value our strength in innovation and trust us as a leader in the field of technology. Evidence of this can be seen in the market’s growing acceptance of the extraordinary high quality of our products and systems.”
In the wind energy field Bachmann electronic wants to expand its position as the world market leader while developing new markets in the renewable energy sector. Ideally positioned from the technological side, Bachmann continues to invest 20 percent of its turnover into R&D. “It is precisely because we are a leader in the field of technology that we face the extreme challenge of having to continually develop ourselves and to be the first to find our customers solutions for the problems of tomorrow.”
To meet these demands the development section at Bachmann is being expanded further as is the international service and sales structure. In the medium term Bachmann electronic plans to establish further offices in Europe and Asia. A focus will be on expanding the worldwide logistics, and the service and support networks.
2009: All signs point to growth
“We have a very optimistic outlook on the future – chances and potential in the international market and generally in the wind energy market segment are good reasons for this. The situation in the fourth quarter may have slowed us down in the short term, but because of our good results we have plenty of leeway and we can develop positively in every relationship. All signs still point to growth,” explains Gerhard Bachmann.
Image Source: Bachmann electronics
Turnover in 2008 grew by about 7%, which was less than the forecasted target at the beginning of the year. Instead of 56 million Euros Bachmann generated a turnover of 50 million Euros, due to the decrease in purchase orders in the last quarter. Further positive results at the hi-tech company came from a growth in profit on ordinary activities of more than 6 million Euros. An increase in personnel has also placed Bachmann in a position for further growth. In the past year 36 new positions were created at Bachmann und work began on expanding the headquarters in Feldkirch. With an investment of 18 million Euros, Bachmann is doubling their office and production space.
According to Gerhard Bachmann the reason for the overall positive development of his company lies in the consequent concentration on new innovative solutions. “Our customers value our strength in innovation and trust us as a leader in the field of technology. Evidence of this can be seen in the market’s growing acceptance of the extraordinary high quality of our products and systems.”
In the wind energy field Bachmann electronic wants to expand its position as the world market leader while developing new markets in the renewable energy sector. Ideally positioned from the technological side, Bachmann continues to invest 20 percent of its turnover into R&D. “It is precisely because we are a leader in the field of technology that we face the extreme challenge of having to continually develop ourselves and to be the first to find our customers solutions for the problems of tomorrow.”
To meet these demands the development section at Bachmann is being expanded further as is the international service and sales structure. In the medium term Bachmann electronic plans to establish further offices in Europe and Asia. A focus will be on expanding the worldwide logistics, and the service and support networks.
2009: All signs point to growth
“We have a very optimistic outlook on the future – chances and potential in the international market and generally in the wind energy market segment are good reasons for this. The situation in the fourth quarter may have slowed us down in the short term, but because of our good results we have plenty of leeway and we can develop positively in every relationship. All signs still point to growth,” explains Gerhard Bachmann.
Image Source: Bachmann electronics
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments