Economic growth in the Medical Equipment Industry

Medical supply industry continues to grow despite people having less income. One company that is worth to mention is medical equipment supplier TOTAL e-MEDICAL, which has experienced a 200 percent increase in total revenue over each of the past three years.

TOTAL e-MEDICAL has hired multiple employees in the past month and will continue to hire as part of a move to a new, facility located in Pompano Beach, Florida. As part of the expansion which begins March 1st, TOTAL e-MEDICAL is looking to increase its workforce over the next six months, creating jobs in a market where the unemployment rate hovers around 7 percent.



"Beginning March 1st, we will begin moving to our new building and soon after we will begin the hiring process," said Freshman. "The diabetic supply industry and the durable medical equipment industry, as a whole, continue to remain very strong. This has allowed us to grow and contribute to the Florida economy."