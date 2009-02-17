Market trend for the industrial cable assembly industry

The international market for cables and connectors for the industrial industry presents a weak outlook for 2009. Fibre optics will probably play a growing role, reports connectorsupplier.

The industrial market for cabling and connectors relates to products used in production and manufacturing equipment, heavy industrial equipment, energy production, etc. including process control and industrial networks. The global market for industrial cabling in 2008 stood at around $17 billion, which represents a 7.5% increase from 2007, said connectorsupplier.



According to connectorsupplier market trends do not give a promising outlook for 2009. Some opportunity are said to arise from rebuilding some of the U.S. infrastructure as well as alternative energy initiatives – initiated by the stimulus plan from the US government. The latter will help companies producing equipment for these technologies in particular. Even the currently extremely battered automotive industry can benefit from new opportunities.



Similar plans from other governments around the globe could lead to synergy effects within the worldwide economy.



Image source: BBelectronics