Proxy Electronics wins order over Asia

The Swedish producer of digital set-top boxes, Dilog Nordic AB, transfers manufacturing from Asia to Sweden as they have chosen Kalmar-based Proxy Electronics as their manufacturing partner for their new box Dilog DT-455 HD.

The development of the box with the aid of 27M in Linköping, Devellum in Kalmar and Leon Design in Skövde is a totally domestic affair. The new box meets the requirements of the Nordic Ecolabelling and bears its characteristic Swan label.



“Through substantial effort by skilled colleagues and professional partners, we have gone from the planning stage, through technology development, physical design, tool making and production planning to reach our goal as we now start the production of our first Swedish-developed digital TV box at the Proxy Electronics plant in Kalmar, says Håkan Fernström, one of the owners of Dilog.



“It is with great pleasure we again can offer such efficient production and competitive advantages to our customers that they choose to manufacture consumer electronics in Sweden. It is also exciting to see the old phrase “Made in Sweden” regain a bit of its old market value” says Stefan Jakobsson, Managing Director at Proxy Electronics.