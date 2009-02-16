Foxconn sees increase in rush orders

The EMS-giant has recently seen an increase in the number of rush orders. It is also rumoured that the company is to start rehiring in China.

Despite the recent increase in rush orders - which in turn caused a tight supply in its component supply chain - Foxconn still in control of its supply volume, reports DigiTimes. An upsurge in demand caused downstream makers to place rush orders.



The EMS-giant is also tumoured to have restarted the hiring process for its production facilties in China.