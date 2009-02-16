KEBA opens subsidiary in Turkey

The company's focused internationalization strategy in the previous years was a significant contributor to the success. At the end of 2008, a new subsidiary was established in Turkey in addition to the subsidiaries in Germany, the USA, China, the Czech Republic and Romania.

With an export ratio of 76%, the international market is very decisive for the business success of the automation specialist from Linz. The new subsidiary already has three employees. In the first year, the focus of the team will be on sales, business development and customer project management. Commercial partner with enormous potential Turkey counts as the most important commercial partner with enormous potential in Europe.



Measuring 814,578 sq.m. Turkey is approximately twice as large as Germany and with about 70 million inhabitants it has a population more than ten times that of Austria. For the past few years the country has been experiencing a boost to growth even, surprisingly, outstripping that of the 2004 leader China. Since then the Turkish economy has been experiencing a more modest growth but still, according to differing estimates, more than double the EU average.



Turkey is a strategically important country for KEBA due to its widely developed banking market. The Turkish banking market is known for its modern infrastructure: it allows for the shift of routine banking services to self-service very easily.