ELCAN wins $180 million U.S. Marine contract

ELCAN Optical Technologies has been awarded a $180 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for the procurement, delivery, maintenance, and logistical support of the Medium Range Thermal Biocular (MRTB) by the U.S. Navy.

This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online, with five offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.



The new Marine Corps’ MRTB is capable of providing individual thermal imaging capability to the Marine Rifle Squad, Machine Gun Squad, and other Marine Corps units, engaging in offensive and defensive operations. The Navy task order will deliver several thousand ELCAN systems over the course of the contract. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 2014.



“ELCAN is proud that its PhantomIRxr has been chosen by the US Marines for their critical MRTB program. The PhantomIRxr was developed by our team of dedicated professionals to match the stringent requirements of the Marine Corps. The hard work, customer-focus and commitment to product performance excellence by our Richardson team have resulted in this successful outcome for ELCAN", said Dr. Joseph DeRemigis, President and CEO of ELCAN.