Eolane with take-over proposal for Cofidur

Despite the oppostion of the Cofidur management - as announced in January - the French EMS-provider Eolane has renewed its take-over offer.

Eolane said in a statement that it wants to establish 'one of the leaders in Europe in the field of outsourcing design and manufacture of professional electronic equipment'. The EMS_provider insists that jobs will be maintained and staff numbers even increased.



However, the Cofidur management rejected the Eolane proposal - reasons being the lack of information about the strategy and prospects for companies.