Kitron cuts 32 jobs in Karlskoga, Sweden

Now it is clear that 32 jobs will go at Kitron's facility in Karlskoga as the company moves part of its PCB assembly to its facility in Lithuania.

It was actually planned to reduce staff numbers in Karlskoga by 50, but now it is clear that only 32 jobs are lost: 21 blue-collar and 11 white-collar jobs. This reduction is scheduled for the 2Q of this year and should be completed by July 1, 2009, reports NA.



The reduction is due to customer's requirements that prefer the manufacture in low-cost countries. From July on, Kitron will employ 127 staff at Karlskoga.