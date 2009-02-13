Dell supplier cuts 477 jobs in Limerick

Dell supplier RR Donnelly, formerly known as Banta, is to phase out 477 jobs over the next 9 months.

The fear of further job losses have been high in Limerick – ever since Dell had announced plans to move all production to its facility in Poland. This meant the loss of 1,900 jobs at the company’s Limerick plant. Vincent Cunnane, chief executive of a multi-agency taskforce is cited in local media in saying that “there will be more associated job losses”.