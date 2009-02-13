Pioneer to close Pomona & Castleford facilities

The Japanese electronics giant announced the layoff of 10,000 of its worldwide staff. Additional to that facilities in the UK & USA will be closed.

The facility in Pomona, California is expected to be closed in April this year. The closure will affect around 130 staff. Additional to that, the company is also to close the UK-facility in Castleford, Wakefield, West Yorkshire this month, were 220 employees are affected.