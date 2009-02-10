Electronics Production | February 10, 2009
Infineon to expand Hungarian operation
Infineon Technologies is expanding its manufacturing plant for power modules in Cegléd, Hungary, in response to increasing demand for renewable energy and traditional motor drive systems.
Through 2012, the company will invest around Euro 17 million in buildings and manufacturing equipment. Infineon today signed an agreement with representatives of Hungary’s Ministry of Economic Affairs under which the Ministry will provide Euro 1.4 million in project funding.
The Cegléd plant primarily produces standard power modules, which are key components used in wind turbines and solar inverters for photovoltaic systems, as well as in locomotive drives, streetcars, manufacturing plants, escalators and elevators. Cegléd is located around 80 kilometers to the southeast of Hungary’s capital, Budapest.
By 2012, Infineon plans to more than double the volume of modules (based on IGBT semiconductor devices) produced in Cegléd to around six million annually. At present, the plant employs around 470 people, including some 290 involved in producing IGBT modules. Infineon expects to increase employees working in IGBT module production to roughly 500 by 2012, when output reaches the six million unit annual goal. Manufacturing will begin in new buildings at the Cegléd plant in April 2009 after just ten months of construction work.
“Greater efficiency in the utilization of energy will become tomorrow’s most important energy resource, and Infineon chips and modules play a valuable role in minimizing power loss and maximizing power savings,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, member of the board and responsible for Operations at Infineon Technologies AG. “Expanding our Cegléd site, where we assemble and test power modules, is an important investment in the future, and the backing we receive from Hungary’s Ministry of Economic Affairs underscores Cegléd’s importance as a semiconductor manufacturing location for the Hungarian government.”
As global demand for energy expands and natural energy resources diminish, power electronics have a vital role to play in lowering electricity power consumption and reducing carbon emissions. According to a recent study titled “The Global Market for Power Semiconductor Discretes & Modules 2008” published by market research firm IMS Research, Infineon was ranked as the world market leader by revenue for the fifth consecutive year, with a share of 9.7 percent in a market worth a total US $13.6 billion in 2007.
Cegléd is a backend site shared by Infineon Technologies Cegléd Kft. and Infineon Technologies Bipoláris Kft.; the latter is a wholly owned subsidiary of Infineon Technologies Bipolar GmbH & Co KG, in Warstein, Germany, which is a joint venture of Infineon Technologies AG and Siemens AG. Besides IGBT modules, the Cegléd site also assembles and tests other components, including disk-type thyristors, diode discs, and bipolar modules. These are used in a range of industrial applications and, in particular, in power generation and distribution.
The Cegléd plant primarily produces standard power modules, which are key components used in wind turbines and solar inverters for photovoltaic systems, as well as in locomotive drives, streetcars, manufacturing plants, escalators and elevators. Cegléd is located around 80 kilometers to the southeast of Hungary’s capital, Budapest.
By 2012, Infineon plans to more than double the volume of modules (based on IGBT semiconductor devices) produced in Cegléd to around six million annually. At present, the plant employs around 470 people, including some 290 involved in producing IGBT modules. Infineon expects to increase employees working in IGBT module production to roughly 500 by 2012, when output reaches the six million unit annual goal. Manufacturing will begin in new buildings at the Cegléd plant in April 2009 after just ten months of construction work.
“Greater efficiency in the utilization of energy will become tomorrow’s most important energy resource, and Infineon chips and modules play a valuable role in minimizing power loss and maximizing power savings,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, member of the board and responsible for Operations at Infineon Technologies AG. “Expanding our Cegléd site, where we assemble and test power modules, is an important investment in the future, and the backing we receive from Hungary’s Ministry of Economic Affairs underscores Cegléd’s importance as a semiconductor manufacturing location for the Hungarian government.”
As global demand for energy expands and natural energy resources diminish, power electronics have a vital role to play in lowering electricity power consumption and reducing carbon emissions. According to a recent study titled “The Global Market for Power Semiconductor Discretes & Modules 2008” published by market research firm IMS Research, Infineon was ranked as the world market leader by revenue for the fifth consecutive year, with a share of 9.7 percent in a market worth a total US $13.6 billion in 2007.
Cegléd is a backend site shared by Infineon Technologies Cegléd Kft. and Infineon Technologies Bipoláris Kft.; the latter is a wholly owned subsidiary of Infineon Technologies Bipolar GmbH & Co KG, in Warstein, Germany, which is a joint venture of Infineon Technologies AG and Siemens AG. Besides IGBT modules, the Cegléd site also assembles and tests other components, including disk-type thyristors, diode discs, and bipolar modules. These are used in a range of industrial applications and, in particular, in power generation and distribution.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments