Efore to lay off 30 in Finland

Efore continues to streamline its operations to assure profitability and has started to investigate adjusting its operative functions and costs in order to meet the structural changes in the global market situation caused by the financial crisis.

The company has today issued an invitation to the representatives of personnel to participate in statutory joint negotiations as per the Act on Co-operations within Undertakings. The purpose of these negotiations is to streamline the company's operations and costs to meet the market situation.



The adjusting measures will involve approximately 30 employees in Finland. There are currently 96 employees in Finland. Also operations in the company's American subsidiary will be streamlined to meet the current market situation.