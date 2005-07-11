Electrolux to discuss possible job cuts with German minister

Swedish white goods manufacturer Electrolux's CEO Hans Streberg, will meet today with the German Financial Minister, Mr. Wolfgang Clement. Topic for the meeting is the future for the Elextrolux AEG unit in Nürnberg, Germany.

Electrolux is investigating in a possible transfer of the AEG unit from Germany to Eastern Europe, leaving nearly 2000 jobs in Germany. Electrolux has recently seen a price fall of 15% on the market for washing machines, and the cost of wages is higher in Germany than in Eastern Europe. The workers at the German factory are planning protest demonstrations on Tuesday.