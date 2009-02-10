Cofidur is growing in military and aerospace

The French EMS-provider stated that its finacial report for 2008 is in line with expectations.

The company recorded a result for the 4Q/2008 of €31.3 million, a growth of 6.3% over the year 2008 - compared to the previous year. The aerospace and military divisions increased by 13% compared to 2007 and reached €52 million. Cofidur also announced that its segment activity in Industrial and Business is also growing.