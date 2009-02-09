RCAB is new distributor for Essemtec in Sweden

Essemtec Switzerland has announced that as of January 1st, 2009, a distribution contract for Sweden has been signed with RCAB, Malmö, Sweden. RCAB has long-year experience in the SMT business.

The Swiss manufacturer Essemtec has grown rapidly in the past years and the product range has been expanded. For the Swedish market a local sales and support organisation will be built up with the new Swedish partner together to fully support the customer's requirements. With RCAB, a strong partner who knows the Swedish market perfectly could be won and who is willing to invest in sustainable market developments and who wants to grow with Essemtec and their customers.



RCAB has been founded in 2007 by Ake Rosengren, formally founder of Eltraco AB, Malmö, Sweden. Ake Rosengren`s company provides country-wide sales, support, consulting and service for their customers. Installed equipment from Essemtec will be supported by the new distributor, too.



RCAB offers and supports Essemtec complete product range from manual to fully automatic machines for SMD manufacturing. The equipment covers prototyping up to high volume production. Their engineers have long years experience in SMT technology and can offer both, machine and process trainings.