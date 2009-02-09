Senator claims high ESB prices reason for the cut backs at Celestica

As reported last week, EMS provider Celestica will reduce 80 jobs at its facility in Galway, Ireland. According to latest reports, a Fine Gael senator claims that the high ESB prices are the reason for the cut backs at Celestica.

Fine Gael Senator Fidelma Healy Eames is claiming that the high ESB (Electricity Supply Board in Ireland) prices have played a key role in the redundancy of 80 jobs in the Galway facility of Canadian EMS-provider Celestica. The plant has 380 employees, and the major customer at the plant is HP.