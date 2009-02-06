NEC may pull back from the PC business in Europe

Japan based NEC has also said that the company may pull back from the personal computer business in Europe,Africa and the Middle East.

The reason for this decision is, according to NEC, the decreased demand as well as the fierce competition within this segment, said Reuters. NEC Computers SAS, the company’s subsidiary in France, currently ships approximately 400,000 PC’s per year. However - according to a spokesperson at NEC - the company is currently in talks with the French union to end the PC production and to downsize the facility. The plant in France currently has 510 employees.