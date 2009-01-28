INER orders AIXTRON MOCVD tool for solar cells

AIXTRON AG announced today that in the fourth quarter 2008 the Institute of Nuclear Energy Research (INER), based at Taoyuan, Taiwan, ordered an AIX 2800G4 Planetary Reactor system for the production of Germanium / III-V based solar cells.

The MOCVD tool is to be delivered in 15x4 inch wafer configuration with options to utilize up to 8 inch wafers and will be shipped in the first quarter of 2009. INER will utilize the reactor as part of its High Concentration Photovoltaic System Research and relevant advanced Development Project which aims to develop in due course III-V based higher efficiency photovoltaic devices for its High Concentration Photovoltaic (HCPV) project, in which INER has already demonstrated a 100kW solar power system.



Dr. Cherng-Tsong Kuo, Project Leader of the High Concentration Photovoltaic System Research and Development Project, comments: “The Institute of Nuclear Energy Research has focussed on development of solar cell modules for some years now. With the world-class standard AIX 2800G4 MOCVD system we expect to own the complete turn-key process and beat our own project targets.

AIXTRON’s MOCVD tools are well-known for their process capabilities in the solar cell area. Already we have enjoyed a professional and responsive working relationship with the local AIXTRON team, which we expect to continue when the new MOCVD tool arrives”.



INER has applied the technology developed from its research on radiation detectors to the development of III-V solar cells, modules, and solar tracking systems. Working with local companies INER completed a prototype with energy conversion efficiency of over 35%. Building on this it will further develop an epitaxy manufacturing process to produce cells with energy conversion efficiency of 45%.



INER has an aggressive plan to diversify into renewable and other new energy sources. It has already achieved impressive results from photovoltaics and other technologies such as wind power, cellulosic alcohol and fuel cells. Having already set up a 100 kW capacity solar power demonstration system, construction of 1 MW demonstration system is nearly completed.