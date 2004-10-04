Sanmina-SCI achieves C-TPAT cert

Sanmina-SCI announced that it has received the Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) certification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

C-TPAT is a joint government-business initiative designed to strengthen supply chain and border security, and to ensure the continued free flow of international trade.



“The participation of Sanmina-SCI with CBP is one more step we can take to meet the challenge posed by the terrorist threat to the United States,” said Bhawnesh Mathur, executive vice president, Global Logistics and Services for Sanmina-SCI. “Supply chain security is not just about Sanmina-SCI, but involves securing the supply chain to protect our customers and suppliers. The C-TPAT requirements and recommendations now serve as a foundation to the Sanmina-SCI Global Supply Chain Security Program, demonstrating our commitment to providing our customers the most secure and reliable supply chain in the EMS industry.”



C-TPAT represents the commitment of government and business to secure and protect the United States from international terrorism by improving supply chain security and protecting cargo. Certification reduces Sanmina-SCI’s frequency of random freight audits and seizures by U.S. Customs, and makes the Company eligible for expedited “fast lane” clearance on U.S. imports. Certification is companywide and requires compliance from all global locations.