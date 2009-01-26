ALTIX to take over Automa-Tech business

PCB equipment producer Automa-Tech continues its business activities through a new established company called ALTIX.

For the past few months, due to down turn affecting the Printed Circuit Boards business segment amplified by thefinancial crisis, Automa-Tech Advanced Technologies has been facing financial difficulties and placed underinsolvency procedure since November 2008.



In order to secure the Company future operations, the French Legal Authorities have chosen the solution proposed by a group of Automa-Tech ‘s Managers and significant key Employees. The Court judgement decided the transfer of all Automa-Tech business activities and industrial properties related to PCB to a new Company named “ALTIX”. ALTIX will continue marketing its products under the brand name “Automa-Tech”. The ALTIXcapital (higher than previous Automa-Tech) is hold by Employees, Industrial Partners and Private Investors.



ALTIX is managed by Jérôme Van Straaten (President and CEO), Jean-Marc Beyer (Vice-President Manufacturing & Engineering), Frédéric Baradel (Vice-President Sales & Marketing), William Amette (Director Supply Chain).



Starting from January 22nd, 2009, ALTIX ensured continuation of the business, and resumed normal trade relations with Customers and Suppliers. Manufacturing already re-started allowing ALTIX to deliver the 3 M€ back-log orders within the next three months.



ALTIX will concentrate on former Automa-Tech main core business: fully automatic & semi-automatic exposure units dedicated to PCB and adjacent market segments. Maintaining and improving Customer Services (service,maintenance contracts, spare parts supply) will constitute a major priority for all ALTIX Employees.



ALTIX will operate the former Automa-Tech R&D and Production facility in Normandy, France along with its Chinese and Taiwanese Sales and Service subsidiaries. ALTIX intends also to work through the former Automa-Tech Worldwide Sales & Service Organization (Representatives and Agents). ALTIX will continue developing equipment for the PCB imaging industry and other related activities.