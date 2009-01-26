PCB | January 26, 2009
ALTIX to take over Automa-Tech business
PCB equipment producer Automa-Tech continues its business activities through a new established company called ALTIX.
For the past few months, due to down turn affecting the Printed Circuit Boards business segment amplified by thefinancial crisis, Automa-Tech Advanced Technologies has been facing financial difficulties and placed underinsolvency procedure since November 2008.
In order to secure the Company future operations, the French Legal Authorities have chosen the solution proposed by a group of Automa-Tech ‘s Managers and significant key Employees. The Court judgement decided the transfer of all Automa-Tech business activities and industrial properties related to PCB to a new Company named “ALTIX”. ALTIX will continue marketing its products under the brand name “Automa-Tech”. The ALTIXcapital (higher than previous Automa-Tech) is hold by Employees, Industrial Partners and Private Investors.
ALTIX is managed by Jérôme Van Straaten (President and CEO), Jean-Marc Beyer (Vice-President Manufacturing & Engineering), Frédéric Baradel (Vice-President Sales & Marketing), William Amette (Director Supply Chain).
Starting from January 22nd, 2009, ALTIX ensured continuation of the business, and resumed normal trade relations with Customers and Suppliers. Manufacturing already re-started allowing ALTIX to deliver the 3 M€ back-log orders within the next three months.
ALTIX will concentrate on former Automa-Tech main core business: fully automatic & semi-automatic exposure units dedicated to PCB and adjacent market segments. Maintaining and improving Customer Services (service,maintenance contracts, spare parts supply) will constitute a major priority for all ALTIX Employees.
ALTIX will operate the former Automa-Tech R&D and Production facility in Normandy, France along with its Chinese and Taiwanese Sales and Service subsidiaries. ALTIX intends also to work through the former Automa-Tech Worldwide Sales & Service Organization (Representatives and Agents). ALTIX will continue developing equipment for the PCB imaging industry and other related activities.
In order to secure the Company future operations, the French Legal Authorities have chosen the solution proposed by a group of Automa-Tech ‘s Managers and significant key Employees. The Court judgement decided the transfer of all Automa-Tech business activities and industrial properties related to PCB to a new Company named “ALTIX”. ALTIX will continue marketing its products under the brand name “Automa-Tech”. The ALTIXcapital (higher than previous Automa-Tech) is hold by Employees, Industrial Partners and Private Investors.
ALTIX is managed by Jérôme Van Straaten (President and CEO), Jean-Marc Beyer (Vice-President Manufacturing & Engineering), Frédéric Baradel (Vice-President Sales & Marketing), William Amette (Director Supply Chain).
Starting from January 22nd, 2009, ALTIX ensured continuation of the business, and resumed normal trade relations with Customers and Suppliers. Manufacturing already re-started allowing ALTIX to deliver the 3 M€ back-log orders within the next three months.
ALTIX will concentrate on former Automa-Tech main core business: fully automatic & semi-automatic exposure units dedicated to PCB and adjacent market segments. Maintaining and improving Customer Services (service,maintenance contracts, spare parts supply) will constitute a major priority for all ALTIX Employees.
ALTIX will operate the former Automa-Tech R&D and Production facility in Normandy, France along with its Chinese and Taiwanese Sales and Service subsidiaries. ALTIX intends also to work through the former Automa-Tech Worldwide Sales & Service Organization (Representatives and Agents). ALTIX will continue developing equipment for the PCB imaging industry and other related activities.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments