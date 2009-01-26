Beckworth Technical Plating in Alton, UK installs ASIG process

The first installation of the ASIG (electroless silver/Immersion gold) process for circuit boards has been successfully installed at Beckworth Technical plating, Alton Hants. UK.

The ASIG process, which is supplied in the UK by Chestech Ltd, is based upon break through technology that sets new standards for PCB surface finishing. The process relies upon the use of electroless silver (ESM100) which produces an extremely dense silver deposit followed by immersion gold.



The process aids significantly the ability to wire bond gold wire to circuit boards and achieve extremely high wire bond strengths, so much so that it is normal for the wire itself to break before joint failure.



Also because the density of the deposit is very much higher than that of immersion silver, very thin deposits (0.1μm – 0.2μm) can be applied with no risk of porosity. The use of the ESM 100 together with the Anti-tarnish AT will give a very long solderable shelf life for the silver only process.



With new legislation coming in regarding the use of nickel on circuit boards it is felt that the ASIG process will be an excellent substitute for circuit boards where nickel is deemed a possible hazard.