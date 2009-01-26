Sanyo to close its Spanish subsidiary

The Japanese company is said to create an office that will report to the central office located in Munich, Germany.

As of March 31, all marketing and distribution activities will be handled through a contracted logistics centre with an external network.



The company is to establish an office in Barcelona, which will employ 12 staff. It will report to the German central officein Munich, where around 60 staff operate activities in 22 European countries. The only subsidiary left will be in the UK; this set up will not be changed.