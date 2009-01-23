Sidler Automotive with possible short-work

The German automotive supplier Sidler Automotive, since 2007 part of EMS-giant Flextronics, will possibly introduce short work at its facility during the next few days.

All other possible measures have been exhausted, states a report by the German newspaper Schwäbisches Tagblatt. This s the reason, why around 70 employees of the automotive supplier could be affected by short-work; possibl staring in a few days. Although the development department has not been affected by the current economic downturn, both - manufacturing and logistics - had to deal with a decrease in orders.