Novatech Technologies to cut 66 jobs in France

Novatech Technologies is to lay off 66 employees out of its 300 staff workforce at its facility in Pont-de-Buis, France.

All 300 employees at the facility in Pont-de-Buis were informed about this measure yesterday. The facility was doing well last year, but it had to experience a drastic slowdown of activity from August onwards. This was mainly attributed to the loss of clients for the facility in France. However, management declined to comment on the layoff schedule or any future plans on how to keep the facility afloat, the report continues.



Novatech Techologies took over the facility in Pont-de-Buis, Bretagne (France) in 2003 from Solectron, which in turn had acquired the site from EADS Matra in 2000. During this time the number of staff was continuously decreased - from 560 to the current 300.