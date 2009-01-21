Halin cuts 48 jobs

Dutch EMS-provider Halin, headquartered in Veldhoven will lay off 28 of its permanent staff members. The company already terminated the contracts of 20 temporary staff last month.

The EMS-provider previously requested - and was permitted - to schedule short work for some 70 employees. Martin Saris, director at Halin, said that the layoffs were necessary to ensure the continuity of the company, as a strong decline in demand hit the company. Halin is currently working on a social plan for the affected staff members.