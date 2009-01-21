Ericsson cuts 5 000 jobs worldwide

Despite an unexpectedly strong profit, Ericsson continues their restructuring and savings program and is to cut off about 5 000 jobs worldwide. Included are 1 000 in Sweden alone.

The restructuring costs in 2009 are estimated at €550 - 650 million. From the second half of 2010, it is expected that these measures give annual savings of €900 million.



In addition to the layoffs, other cost savings will mean a reduction in the number of consultants and other temporary staff and a consolidation of the company's research and development centres.



The savings that Ericsson announced in February 2008 resulted in an annual saving of around €600 million, compared to the €360 million that Ericsson was aiming for. Restructuring costs of these measures amounted to €615 million in 2008.