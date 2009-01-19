CTS wins production contract for Turbocharger Sensor

The sensors will be built in one of CTS’ facilities in Europe, with the first deliveries starting in late 2009. Total sales from these awards are expected to reach approximately $11 million over the five-year life of the program.

CTS Automotive Products has been awarded a production program for its new non-contacting two-piece linear position sensors by a manufacturer of turbochargers. These turbochargers will be used on smaller engines for light vehicle applications in Europe.



This program win represents a new automotive market segment for CTS automotive sensors and was made possible because of CTS’ ability to meet aggressive new product introduction timing with an innovative new product design. The new sensors are designed to integrate into pneumatic vacuum actuators, resulting in improved performance at a lower cost.