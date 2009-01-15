PCB | January 15, 2009
Combinational test solutions spearhead growth in PCB ATE markets
Printed circuit board automatic test equipment (ATE) has evolved a great deal over the years and now spans a wide range of test and inspection strategies aimed at enhancing the assembly process, improving product quality, and cutting manufacturing costs.
These powerful tools provide the capability to assess the structural integrity of the PCB during manufacture. There exists a wide range of test options, but combination testers prove to be the ideal option, in terms of both productivity and cost effectiveness.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, World Printed Circuit Board Automatic Test Equipment Markets, finds that market earned revenues of over $1.16 billion in 2007 and estimates this to reach $1.85 billion in 2014. "In today's electronic industry, it is highly imperative to have sufficient test coverage to improve product quality, reduce time-to-market and improve manufacturing yields," says Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Sujan Sami. "Especially in a situation where device complexity, functionality of chips and circuit board architectures are on a rise; cost-effective and efficient test solutions will be the key, and the right combinational testers expect to play a major role."
As PCB circuits become highly intricate with the use of high-density parts and multi-layer PCBs, testing and defect finding is becoming increasingly complex. Though each of the testing options has its unique capabilities, combination testers have proved to be the most versatile. Manufacturers are faced with the task of determining the most suitable combination of methods to meet specific applications in order to optimize yields.
"The need for more sophisticated products, especially in the extremely demanding automotive and medical industries drives the need for better quality oriented test equipment," notes Sami. "The modular functionality of integrating various types of test equipment expects to surpass the need for individual hardware and software testing moving forward."
One-stop-solutions that offer a combination of functional testing and boundary scan testing are seeing widespread adoption. Though combinational testers are expensive compared to individual tester options, their effective usability provide adequate compensation by reducing the overall testing cost of the PCB.
The market is witnessing growing consolidation, as small regional and local vendors increasingly find it difficult to compete with large global participants and their worldwide outreach that is backed by a vast service network. To sustain market share, local test vendors must expressely cater to the various test segments, especially boundary scan and functional testing, which are expected to witness high growth rates.
Meeting the needs of customers is crucial, and priority areas such as performance, flexibility, and ease-of-use require particular focus. Vendors must offer multi-function ATE equipment with superior quality, while ensuring that costs stay at a minimum. Value-enhanced products, flexible enough to be programmed to support a wide variety of testing applications can guarantee far reaching positive consequences to enable expansion in this intensely competitive marketplace.
Image source: Capinor
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, World Printed Circuit Board Automatic Test Equipment Markets, finds that market earned revenues of over $1.16 billion in 2007 and estimates this to reach $1.85 billion in 2014. "In today's electronic industry, it is highly imperative to have sufficient test coverage to improve product quality, reduce time-to-market and improve manufacturing yields," says Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Sujan Sami. "Especially in a situation where device complexity, functionality of chips and circuit board architectures are on a rise; cost-effective and efficient test solutions will be the key, and the right combinational testers expect to play a major role."
As PCB circuits become highly intricate with the use of high-density parts and multi-layer PCBs, testing and defect finding is becoming increasingly complex. Though each of the testing options has its unique capabilities, combination testers have proved to be the most versatile. Manufacturers are faced with the task of determining the most suitable combination of methods to meet specific applications in order to optimize yields.
"The need for more sophisticated products, especially in the extremely demanding automotive and medical industries drives the need for better quality oriented test equipment," notes Sami. "The modular functionality of integrating various types of test equipment expects to surpass the need for individual hardware and software testing moving forward."
One-stop-solutions that offer a combination of functional testing and boundary scan testing are seeing widespread adoption. Though combinational testers are expensive compared to individual tester options, their effective usability provide adequate compensation by reducing the overall testing cost of the PCB.
The market is witnessing growing consolidation, as small regional and local vendors increasingly find it difficult to compete with large global participants and their worldwide outreach that is backed by a vast service network. To sustain market share, local test vendors must expressely cater to the various test segments, especially boundary scan and functional testing, which are expected to witness high growth rates.
Meeting the needs of customers is crucial, and priority areas such as performance, flexibility, and ease-of-use require particular focus. Vendors must offer multi-function ATE equipment with superior quality, while ensuring that costs stay at a minimum. Value-enhanced products, flexible enough to be programmed to support a wide variety of testing applications can guarantee far reaching positive consequences to enable expansion in this intensely competitive marketplace.
Image source: Capinor
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments