Jabil Circuit exposed to Nortel bankruptcy

An RBC Capital Markets analyst said in a research note that Nortel's total debt is 4.5 billion USD, Jabil Circuit is also among the creditors besides Flextronics.

According to RBC, the bankruptcy filing lists assets and liabilities of over 1 billion USD. The leading unsecured creditor is the Bank of New York Mellon. Besides Flextronics, creditors include Jabil Circuit and Infosys Technologies, Mark Sue noted.