HANZA strengthens electronics division

CMS provider HANZA forecasts huge possibilities for growth in 2009, despite the recession, and continues to invest and develop the business. Ongoing investments are e.g. production equipment for electronics as well as one additional facility for volume production in Poland.

Being a supplier of Complete Manufacturing Services (CMS) HANZA has modern manufacturing units for mechanics, electronics and cable production. A recession affect production volumes, but it also gives unique possibilities for growth as the OEMs are more prone to evaluate and improve the supply chain. To meet the new ingoing customers, HANZA has launched an investment program which both includes the group’s Know-how Center for electronics’ in Sweden, and the volume manufacturing unit in Poland.



“HANZA is the only Swedish contract manufacturer with all manufacturing outside Sweden, which is an important advantage in the current market situation”, says Erik Stenfors, CEO HANZA. “Our business concept is based on volume production in low cost regions near the customer. In addition we develop know-how centers in Sweden that help customers shorten the time-to-market with new products and ensure fast transfer projects when moving existing production. I Transfer of volume production transfers will increase HANZA´s growth during 2009. HANZA also have access to a unique experience within manufacturing industry in Sweden thatwe will use to our advantage, even if we locate the manufacturing in low-cost countries.“



HANZA recently invested in a select coating robot for silicone laquer application to printed boards, as well as molding equipment for printed boards. Further investments in SMT equipment is next step in the investment program. A brand new production facility is implemented right now in Poland. In Estonia investments has been made within mechanical production, e.g. in a new welding robot for increased capacity.