Cogent sets its stall out for 2009, investing for 2010

UK based EMS provider Cogent looks back on another 12 months, and the company sees that they have consolidated its position with another successful year of trading.

Cogent has reviewed its priorities and ensured costs are in control, the company said. Having spent the last few years building its production capacity and capability the company is turning its attention to its Business Systems.



“With a planned go live date of 1st March we will be enhancing our Materials and Resource Planning by introducing 123MRP. The system will enhance all elements of the business, not least that entity that we consider so fundamentally important at Cogent Technology, communication”, the company said.



The systems in-built Communication Requirements Manager will automate many of the administration and engineering processes ensuring that individuals are prompted to perform critical actions.