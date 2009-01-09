Daleba appoints new CEO

John Meyer as been apointed as the company’s new CEO. Having joined Daleba in January 2008 as Director of Business Development, Mr Meyer has brought a wealth of experience to the company having spent more than 25 years working within the electronics industry.

He has held a series of senior management roles during that time; more latterly having worked for Arrow Electronics inc, Electrocomponents and Philips. John Meyer is poised to lead Daleba through the next stages of its development and will be instrumental in continuing to grow the business profitably.



John Meyer said – “I am delighted to have the opportunity to use my skills and experience to lead Daleba through the next stages of its development. We have a great team here and we continue to grow the business profitably by listening carefully to our customers and ensuring that we do everything we can to meet their needs.”



He continues – “Our core expertise is in the logistical supply of PCBs from China to our customers in Europe and managing the challenges associated with this ie language, time zones and cultural differences. It is our long term presence there which has enabled us to form such close working relationships which benefit our customers. It is my intention to continue to build on our already strong reputation and to achieve the levels of customer satisfaction we strive for. Without question, our aim here at Daleba is to be the PCB supply company of choice for our customers, suppliers and staff by providing the best service and value in the business.”