TT electronics Rogerstone certified with IRIS

TT electronics' Rogerstone, South Wales facility has pass the International Rail Industry Standard (IRIS), qualifying it to supply to the world’s rail industries.

IRIS is a globally recognized standard unique to the railway industries for the evaluation of management systems. It is based on the ISO 9001 Structure and adds railway specific requirements for the business management system for example regarding Project Management and Design. IRIS is an initiative led by the Association of European Railway Industries (UNIFE), supported by system integrators and equipment manufacturers.



According to Dave Whippey, manufacturing director at the TT electronics site in Rogerstone, IRIS is an exceptionally demanding standard, and achieving it involved passing a challenging six-day audit. “Achieving this standard means that our business and other processes have been thoroughly validated by an experienced audit team, looking at all aspects of the way that we operate. Although this standard is a requirement mainly for rail industry customers, it validates for all of our customers that our operations are to a high quality standard, and that we achieve this standard repeatably and efficiently.”



The TT electronics site in Rogerstone achieved AS9100 earlier this year, accrediting the site to manufacture safety critical flight systems for the defence and aerospace industry. Its impressive portfolio of approvals, including the TS16945:2002 automotive quality standard, the ISO14001:2004 environmental standard, BABT340, IPC-A-610D and ISO9001:2000 positions TT electronics integrated manufacturing services Rogerstone as a reliable manufacturer committed to achieving exceptional standards of quality for its customers.